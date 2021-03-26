MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0053

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $678,240.15 and $3,000.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 405,351,367 coins and its circulating supply is 128,049,439 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.