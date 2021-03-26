Micah Chen Sells 623 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Micah Chen sold 702 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $25,194.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $23,518.88.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

