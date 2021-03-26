Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.30

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $146.79, with a volume of 1121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

