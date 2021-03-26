MidasProtocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81,334.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $81,334.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 105.7% higher against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

