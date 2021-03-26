MiL.k (MLK) Hits Market Cap of $107.96 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $107.96 million and approximately $71.93 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

