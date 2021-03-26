MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Reaches $164.63 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $164.63 million and approximately $10,514.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $15.36 or 0.00028099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00369298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.95 or 0.05055058 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,715,397 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

