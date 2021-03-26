Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Financial Survey

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $58.12 million 8.02 -$30.75 million ($0.86) -15.15 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.58

Amryt Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amryt Pharma and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 219.77%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.16%. Given Amryt Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma N/A N/A N/A Minerva Neurosciences N/A -51.19% -29.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Amryt Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats Minerva Neurosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy. It also develops FILSUVEZ drug candidate for the treatment of severe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and genetic skin disease; and AP103 for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic EB, a subset of EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company is also developing seltorexant that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and major depressive disorders; and MIN-301, which is in pre-clinical trial, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the roluperidone worldwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.