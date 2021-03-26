Minter Network Market Capitalization Hits $39.52 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $462,758.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,871,121,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,665,912,162 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

