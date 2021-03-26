Minter Network Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and approximately $596,696.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007586 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,874,554,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,345,410 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.