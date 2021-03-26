MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $409,196.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,164.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.42 or 0.03082424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00331826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.96 or 0.00917185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00400548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00366963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.00237889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021318 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.