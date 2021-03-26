Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $24.43 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $16.84 or 0.00030490 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $215,860.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00226763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.25 or 0.00822556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00075825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,451,051 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.