Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.24 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $23.24 million and $210,340.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $41.95 or 0.00076540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 553,942 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

