Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AVO opened at $20.09 on Friday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

