Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at $876,133,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

MRNA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,475,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

