Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MWK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $3,605,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $664.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.