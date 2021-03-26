Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.09

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.09 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 3215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 89,762 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.