Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Plans $0.62 Annual Dividend

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

MOMO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 6,201,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.