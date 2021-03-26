Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Momo stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 325,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 68.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Momo by 16.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 297,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Momo by 68.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

