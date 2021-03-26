MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $131.55 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.87 or 0.03097148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00332887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.00920723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00396863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.99 or 0.00365987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021320 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

