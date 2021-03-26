Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $242.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $331.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.50. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

