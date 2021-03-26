Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 86,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

