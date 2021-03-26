Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Johnson & Johnson worth $3,794,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $162.96. 149,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

