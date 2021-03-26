Morgan Stanley Buys 986,472 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,801,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $371.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. The company has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $373.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

