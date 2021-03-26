Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,150,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.64. 126,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.54 and a 200-day moving average of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

