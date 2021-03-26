Morgan Stanley Has $2.30 Billion Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Verizon Communications worth $2,300,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 492,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,048,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

