Morgan Stanley Has $3.09 Billion Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of salesforce.com worth $3,090,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.79. 138,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,337. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

