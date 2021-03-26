Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of The Walt Disney worth $5,817,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in The Walt Disney by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 315,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

