Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

MPVDF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 124,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,457. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Earnings History for Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

