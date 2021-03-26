Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

MOV stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $591.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

