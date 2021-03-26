Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Down 9.8%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 214,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,423,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

