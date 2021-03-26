MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Large Volume Increase

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 228,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,365,064 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $36.90.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

