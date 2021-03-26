MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $33.44

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $35.20. MP Materials shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 36,699 shares.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

