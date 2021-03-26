mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $128,640.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and approximately $128,640.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,596.14 or 0.99852081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,124,146 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

