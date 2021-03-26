Mullen Group (MTL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Mullen Group was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.00.

Shares of MTL traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$12.18. 183,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.37. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$12.84.

Get Mullen Group Ltd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.