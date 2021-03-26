Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $50,850.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00.

MUR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 145,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,218. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

