MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Market Cap Tops $220.71 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $12.68 or 0.00023097 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $220.71 million and $58.21 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026003 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

