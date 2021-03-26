MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of MYR Group worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.