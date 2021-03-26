Mysterium (MYST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,816.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $38,816.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

