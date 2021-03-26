N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.63

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.63 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 68.50 ($0.89). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 841,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.63. The company has a market cap of £301.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.94.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

