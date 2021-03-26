N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 6.1%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) was up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.49 ($0.11). Approximately 975,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,962,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.63 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The company has a market cap of £15.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.49.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

