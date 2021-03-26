Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.58) and last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58). Approximately 422,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 296,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 596.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.27 million and a PE ratio of 82.36.

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

