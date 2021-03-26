Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $402,763.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.30 or 0.00648640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,014,480 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

