Namecoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $36,774.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,886.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.00924687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00371445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.