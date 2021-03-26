National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.11 on Friday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

