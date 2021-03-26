National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 15,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,181. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. National Grid has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

