National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 464,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.