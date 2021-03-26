NatWest Group (NWG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG):

3/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

NWG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 1,870,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.