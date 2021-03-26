Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $54.18 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Nebulas has a market cap of $54.18 million and $5.98 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.00642084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,965,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,440,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

