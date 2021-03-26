Neo (NEO) Price Hits $42.24 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $627.81 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

