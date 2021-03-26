Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms have commented on NLTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $489.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

